SHOCK as Real Madrid ready to sell Manchester United transfer target for €75million

Manchester United can reportedly seal the transfer of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid for just €75million, according to reports in Spain.

The Frenchman has recently been strongly linked as a possible Man Utd target under leading managerial candidate Zinedine Zidane, and it seems he is available for the right price.

Benzema has not always looked at his best in recent times after a long career at the highest level, but has shown glimpses of his best form again this season.

United could probably do with the quality of the 31-year-old up front, given Romelu Lukaku has not always convinced as first choice.

The combination of Zidane as manager and Benzema coming in to join him from Madrid will no doubt be a tempting one, even if €75m looks a lot to pay for a player of his age.

Still, his experience of winning big trophies could be useful at Old Trafford, as it was when Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined at an even older age and still performed to a strong standard in the Premier League.