It seems that Keylor Navas has finally had enough of playing second fiddle to an underwhelming Thibaut Courtois, the star is set to leave Madrid this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Arsenal are eyeing a move for the Costa Rican, it’s understood that the Gunners are aware that having a goalkeeper of Navas’ calibre could be what brings them some silverware.

The 32-year-old has plenty of time left in him, the decision to bring in Courtois in the summer wasn’t due to his age – it was more to do with the fact that Madrid had the opportunity to bring the Belgian to the Bernabeu as part of a very reasonable deal, considering he was entering the final year of his Chelsea contract.

According to the report, North London could be the perfect destination for the stopper, as Arsenal are willing to match the star’s current wages as part of a two-year deal that they will put on the table.