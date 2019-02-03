The huge transfer budget Man United could hand to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to arm their next manager with a £200million transfer budget this summer.

While it is not yet clear who will be given the Man Utd job full time next season, current interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is strengthening his case by the game right now.

The Norwegian tactician has massively improved results, performances and morale since replacing Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, and if he does stay on he could have plenty to invest into building an even stronger squad.

That’s because United look set to put together a whopping transfer kitty of £200m for the summer window, according to a report from the Sun.

That would no doubt help Solskjaer a great deal, as there remain several obvious weak links in this Red Devils squad.

Solskjaer has managed to improve a number of players, but one imagines the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones will need to be replaced.

There’s also an argument to be made for bringing in upgrades on the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata, while Fred has failed to settle since joining last summer.