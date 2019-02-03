Menu

Manchester United confirmed XI vs Leicester: These fans question one Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decision

Manchester United’s XI to take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium today has been confirmed, with Anthony Martial only on the bench.

The France international notably signed a new contract at Old Trafford this week and has been in fine form this season, so some fans are understandably disappointed not to see him make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line up.

The Red Devils boss has gone with a front three of Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, with Romelu Lukaku another big name only named among the substitutes this afternoon.

Leicester will not be an easy test for United, with Claude Puel’s side managing a surprise 1-1 draw away to Liverpool in midweek.

Still, this United front three has plenty of pace and potential, while having options like Martial and Lukaku on the bench means Solskjaer can always make potentially big changes to his side later.

Here’s some of the reaction to the MUFC team…

