Most Manchester United fans won’t agree with this odd Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claim

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done great work at the club so far and is proving popular with fans.

However, no one’s perfect, as the Norwegian has shown by bizarrely suggesting that Alexis Sanchez is improving all the time after today’s win over Leicester City.

The Chile international had another pretty anonymous performance at the King Power Stadium, looking one of the only players in this squad who’s failed to take off under Solskjaer.

While the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Victor Lindelof have taken their games up a level, Sanchez still looks as lost and lifeless as he did under Jose Mourinho.

It was apparent on social media today that Sanchez was the only real United player attracting huge criticism in an otherwise solid display from the side as they beat Leicester.

So fans will surely pretty puzzled at this from Solskjaer after the game as he praised the 30-year-old’s performance – was he watching a different game?

‘I thought he did well,’ the manager told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

‘But we had to change the game, he’s sharp, we can get him in, he worked really, really well defensively.

‘We never created chances for him. But he’s coming. He’s improving all the time.’