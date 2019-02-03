Manchester United lead chase for £105m-rated star who’s planning to push for transfer

Manchester United are reportedly leading the chase for the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio at the moment.

The Spain international is not having the best of seasons at the Bernabeu and has been linked several times with a move away recently.

Don Balon previously suggested Real would ask for as much as £105million for Asensio, who, despite his dip in form this term, has long been regarded as one of the most promising young talents in Europe.

It’s also easy to see why United are apparently chasing him, according to this latest Don Balon rumour, with the Red Devils surely in need of a replacement for flop signing Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international had another anonymous game for United today as they beat Leicester City 1-0, and looks pretty much the only player in the Old Trafford squad not to improve immensely under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Asensio could be a better bet as he, at the age of 23, surely still has his best years ahead of him, with this latest Don Balon report suggesting he is looking to push for a way out of his current club in the summer.

Don Balon also recently linked Asensio with Liverpool, and if he is to leave Madrid one imagines Premier League clubs will be queuing up for his signature.