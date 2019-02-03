Mauro Icardi’s sister Ivana has launched a scathing attack on the Inter Milan striker’s wife and agent Wanda Nara on Instagram.

The Argentina international is one of the finest forwards in Europe at the moment and is also well known for being represented by his wife.

This somewhat intriguing set-up, however, has now come under attack as the Icardi family are perhaps not happy with how their relationship works at the moment.

Ivana has posted an Instagram story slamming Nara for being money-grabbing and for not caring enough about the rest of the family, though it’s not clear precisely what has sparked this stinging criticism.

According to Calciomercato, Ivana’s post translates as: ‘Because you only see money, do not you? you do not give a damn about the family. I hope that brother will open my eyes. My God! All Italians know what kind of person you are, and our family even more.

‘My mother is not dead, but suffers for her son, for having to be silent, to be strong with this situation. And we brothers too. And you never care, you only care when you appear on television, because what you do not want is that nobody is more than you, because you want to always be at the centre of the world.

‘I hope God gives a little empathy and you do not just think about money and yourself. Mamma Mia! But how can you say that the most important thing is to have the pets together? The joke is told alone. How much hypocrisy there is in the world, but I do not know what surprises me about this person … Oh well, guys, not all that glitters is gold. I will continue to pray for him.’

This is not the first time that Icardi’s personal life has come into focus, with the 25-year-old the subject of criticism in Argentinian tabloids after the nature of his getting together with Nara in the first place, as she had previously been with Maxi Lopez.

It will be interesting to see how this latest saga pans out…