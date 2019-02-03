Manchester United can move a step closer to £175m transfer by knocking PSG out of the Champions League

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, along with Real Madrid and his old club Barcelona.

And according to a stunning revelation from Don Balon, Neymar will have a release clause of just £175million if PSG fail to win the Champions League this season.

The piece states the Brazil international was brought to the Parc des Princes to help deliver Europe’s biggest trophy to the French capital, but that has not worked out so far.

And PSG’s next opponent in the Champions League? Manchester United themselves.

If this in-form Red Devils side can take advantage of Neymar’s injury and knock PSG out of Europe early once again, it could really help them land the 26-year-old for next season.

Don Balon state this would allow a clause to kick in that United would be willing to pay, though of course they would face competition from others.

Neymar makes sense as an ideal Cristiano Ronaldo replacement at Real Madrid, but it may be that he’ll now fancy trying his luck in the Premier League after a career in La Liga and Ligue 1.

Whatever your feelings about Man Utd, seeing Neymar in English football would be hugely exciting and improve the quality of our top flight even more!