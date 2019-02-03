With Manchester United reportedly set to have £200million to spend in the summer transfer window, we’ve put together a list of three targets the club should go after to bolster their squad for next season.

According to the Sun, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is strengthening his case to get the manager’s job permanently at Old Trafford, and he could be given as much as £200m to spend on new players.

In truth, that’s not as much as it used to be, and we imagine that it might be about the right amount to bring in three quality signings in key areas.

If they spend it differently, it may be that they’ll only use it on one or two bigger names, but we think this might be the most efficient use of the transfer kitty:

1) Jadon Sancho – £90m

Recently linked as a target for Man Utd in a report by the Metro, Jadon Sancho’s return to the Premier League is surely only a matter of time.

The England international has been superb in his time at Borussia Dortmund, having left Manchester City to try his luck abroad earlier in his career.

This has proven a fine move by the teenage winger, who could now be ideal to strengthen United’s options out wide, coming in as an upgrade on makeshift wide-players like Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata.

The Metro suggest he’d cost around £90m, which makes sense given his rapid rise and the potential he still has to improve even further in what should be a terrific career.

2) Nikola Milenkovic – £45m

Another top young talent, Nikola Milenkovic has shone at Fiorentina and his form has also attracted previous links with the Red Devils.

According to the Sun, a potential £45m deal for the Serbian was discussed recently, though this did not materialise in January.

Still, a summer move would make sense for MUFC, who surely need an upgrade on players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at the back.

Milenkovic is young and raw, but has what looks a high ceiling, so could solve that centre-back problem for United for many years to come if he does join for what may end up being a bargain fee.

3) Nicolo Barella – £43m

Another fine young player coming through in Serie A, Nicolo Barella’s name is one that we’ve been hearing a lot about recently.

Having been tipped to move in January, Gazzetta dello Sport (translated into English here by the Sun) recently reported on the £43m-rated Italian being a target for both United and Chelsea.

The midfielder looks a fine talent who could be an upgrade on the likes of Fred and Andreas Pereira at United, providing Solskjaer or whoever the next manager is with more depth and options in the middle of the park.

It’s little surprise Chelsea also want him given their recent loss of Cesc Fabregas, while Mateo Kovacic is only at Stamford Bridge on loan, so United beating a top four rival to this transfer would be fine work.

In total, these three signings would seemingly cost around £178m, giving the club a little left over to perhaps invest in youngsters, though in this market it would probably not be enough for anyone who could realistically strengthen their first-team.