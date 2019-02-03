Manchester City tore apart Arsenal this evening, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero made the Gunners defence look completely helpless.

Unai Emery’s men simply couldn’t keep track of City’s attacking stars, they were allowed to run ragged this evening. Sergio Aguero made scoring a hat-trick against a top six team look effortless. The Argentine played the role of a poacher perfectly, the talisman’s movement and general ‘fox in the box’ instinct left the Gunners helpless in their efforts to stop him.

Arsenal have continued their dismal run of form against teams in the top six with their lacklustre display today, despite the appointment of Unai Emery the Gunners’ shortcomings are still the exact same as they were under Arsene Wenger.

Arsenal have now failed to win any of their last 21 Premier League away games vs. the Big Six. 7 out of 63 available points taken. pic.twitter.com/FQ9PVgYyZE — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 3, 2019

There is no shame in losing to a team as good as Manchester City, but you would expect much more desire and commitment from your players in such a big match.

Some Arsenal fans targeted Stephan Lichsteiner and Shkodran Mustafi after the performance, the pair displayed schoolboy defending at best today.

Lichsteiner was ripped apart by Raheem Sterling and Mustafi looked as though he never what was actually going on, look at the Germany international here, he played everyone onside before City scored their first.

The lack of defensive awareness in the team is astounding.

Check out some reaction below:

Terminate Lichtsteiner and Mustafi’s contracts asap — TORREIRA TACKLE (@WoolWitchGooner) February 3, 2019

Bin Lichsteiner. — Jordan Hobbs (@jordanhobbss) February 3, 2019

I didn’t expect anything today and I still feel let down — P™ (@Cechque) February 3, 2019

Mustafi what do we do when City attack? pic.twitter.com/jJRIKMcByY — LucasTxrreira (@Fredster_7) February 3, 2019

Iwobi should go clean his seat on the bench pic.twitter.com/3mm2zLz8Xa — Oris_xl (@orumerio) February 3, 2019

City had 8 shots on target. Auba and Laca had 0 shots. It’s pointless to play 2 strikers with no creativity at all behind them! — Billy P. Rwothungeyo (@Billy7Rwoth) February 3, 2019

And there goes the season again! That was an embarrassment. — Andrew Smith (@swampster1963) February 3, 2019

What was emery playing at with that line up ans why is it when he decides to bring on the more attacking midfieldiers we go a whole 45 minutes without a shot ???? — Niall McGirr ????????? (@niallmcgirr1) February 3, 2019

This is another heartbreaking game! No fighting spirit! No motivation. So sad ?? — Aliyu yahya! (@cowboybabba) February 3, 2019

Lichtsteiner can’t defend

Iwobi can’t control a ball

We were poor

Referees hate us. #MCIARS — Prabjot (@Prabjot12346) February 3, 2019

This club is gone to the dogs, it’s a shame. Can’t compete in anything meaningful anymore. Good that big Weng isn’t there to bear ageless blame. — Steve (@Steveson03) February 3, 2019