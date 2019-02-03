Menu

‘Terminate their contracts ASAP’ – These Arsenal fans react to these stars’ awful performance vs Manchester City

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City tore apart Arsenal this evening, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero made the Gunners defence look completely helpless.

Unai Emery’s men simply couldn’t keep track of City’s attacking stars, they were allowed to run ragged this evening. Sergio Aguero made scoring a hat-trick against a top six team look effortless. The Argentine played the role of a poacher perfectly, the talisman’s movement and general ‘fox in the box’ instinct left the Gunners helpless in their efforts to stop him.

Arsenal have continued their dismal run of form against teams in the top six with their lacklustre display today, despite the appointment of Unai Emery the Gunners’ shortcomings are still the exact same as they were under Arsene Wenger.

There is no shame in losing to a team as good as Manchester City, but you would expect much more desire and commitment from your players in such a big match.

Some Arsenal fans targeted Stephan Lichsteiner and Shkodran Mustafi after the performance, the pair displayed schoolboy defending at best today.

Lichsteiner was ripped apart by Raheem Sterling and Mustafi looked as though he never what was actually going on, look at the Germany international here, he played everyone onside before City scored their first.

The lack of defensive awareness in the team is astounding.

Check out some reaction below:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Pep Guardiola Unai Emery