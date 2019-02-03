Menu

Video: ‘Your keeper could never’ – These fans react to Kepa’s impressive skills for Chelsea

Chelsea’s brightest spark this season could be Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Spaniard is very comfortable between the sticks and with the ball at his feet.

During Chelsea’s 5-0 victory over relegation candidates Huddersfield, Kepa managed to get his own moment of magic in a match were Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard both managed to dominate the headlines.

The Spaniard showed off his twinkle toes when he pulled off an impressive piece of skill against Huddersfield’s Steve Mounie, the 24-year-old made it look effortless. He’s quickly becoming a fan favourite at Chelsea and it looks as though the £71.6m, as per the Guardian, that the Blues paid for him will be a sound investment.

