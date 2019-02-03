Chelsea’s brightest spark this season could be Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Spaniard is very comfortable between the sticks and with the ball at his feet.

During Chelsea’s 5-0 victory over relegation candidates Huddersfield, Kepa managed to get his own moment of magic in a match were Gonzalo Higuain and Eden Hazard both managed to dominate the headlines.

The Spaniard showed off his twinkle toes when he pulled off an impressive piece of skill against Huddersfield’s Steve Mounie, the 24-year-old made it look effortless. He’s quickly becoming a fan favourite at Chelsea and it looks as though the £71.6m, as per the Guardian, that the Blues paid for him will be a sound investment.

Check out the video below:

My Kepa doing Kepa things, your keeper could never. Good morning Chelsea fans. pic.twitter.com/RI75m74u5I — J?an Sela?se (@edanto_) February 3, 2019

Check out some reaction to the Spaniard’s impressive dribbling skills below:

If De Gea or Alisson did this Twitter would have gone into meltdown. pic.twitter.com/CQVpu2IQG9 — Louis Beneventi (@Louis_Beneventi) February 3, 2019

Under-rated, definitely been the best keeper in the league this season, Kepa Arrizabalaga, £71 Million, we now know why. pic.twitter.com/ZRYqIMxOSA — 9 (@Higuained) February 3, 2019

Friendly reminder that Kepa Arrizabalaga has 11 clean sheets in the premier league so far in his debut season. Courtois had 13 throughout the entire course of our 14/15 title winning campaign. We're battling top 4 and he's already on course, madness — Mod (@CFCMod_) February 3, 2019

Remember when Cech used to do that. Gave me heart attacks?. Kepa looks so under control when he does it — Will (@will_reyner) February 3, 2019

Scary but Kepa is confident Courtois would fall https://t.co/VH6eFKy8T6 — Chelsea News ? (@Sarriballfc) February 3, 2019