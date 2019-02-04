Manchester United ready to pay €80million to clinch risky transfer

Manchester United are reportedly still interested in the transfer of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, despite the fine form of Luke Shaw this season.

In a somewhat surprising transfer rumour emerging today, Don Balon claim United are prepared to fork out as much as €80million for Sandro in the summer.

The report explains that the Red Devils’ potential swoop for the Brazil international could then give Juventus the money required to replace him with Real Madrid’s Marcelo – a favourite of his former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, now at Juve.

Still, this seems a lot of money for United to be splashing out on what would essentially be a bit of a luxury player at left-back.

Shaw has been much-improved this term and arguably still has his best years ahead of him, so it would be a shame to derail his progress by bringing in a big name for a big transfer fee, who would surely expect to be first choice.

MUFC also have a very capable backup in Ashley Young on that side, so unless Sandro is being targeted to play a different position, this seems an unnecessary way for the club to be spending their transfer budget.

After years of some poorly thought out recruitment, it’s vital United don’t just buy players for the sake of it and risk disrupting the harmony in a squad whose morale finally seems to have improved a great deal following Jose Mourinho’s departure and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival as interim manager.