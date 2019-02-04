Arsenal and Barcelona face added competition in transfer scrap for €80m-rated winger

Napoli are reportedly set to join Arsenal and Barcelona in the pursuit of highly-rated Lille winger Nicolas Pepe, according to reports in Italy.

The 23-year-old has impressed this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

SEE MORE: Video: Mesut Ozil gives Manchester City star his shirt at half time of Arsenal defeat

With that form in mind, it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from around Europe, and according to Sportmediaset, Napoli have joined Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich in eyeing a move, with the trio of European giants all specifically mentioned as being interested in their report.

It’s added that Lille sporting director Luis Campos has previously suggested that Pepe is valued at €80m, although Sportmediaset add that perhaps a deal worth around €50m could be negotiated instead.

In turn, it remains to be seen whether any of the noted interested parties are willing to enter talks to splash out such a significant fee on the talented winger, who has predominantly been used on the right flank by the Ligue 1 outfit.

Particularly in Arsenal’s case, it’s easy to see why Unai Emery would want to add width to his side given the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette prefer a more central role.

With that in mind, Pepe would seemingly address that issue, although based on the figures being touted in the report above, the Gunners will have to dig deep into their pockets to fend off the competition and sign the Ivory Coast international.