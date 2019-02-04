Menu

Video: Mesut Ozil gives Manchester City star his shirt at half time of Arsenal defeat

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil can be seen in the video below giving his shirt to Manchester City star and fellow countryman Leroy Sane at half time.

This has become a bit more of a ritual in the Premier League in recent times, though fans have not always reacted well to it.

Ozil is also a known divisive character at the Emirates Stadium, and is not currently playing much at the moment, so fans will likely be keeping a close eye on antics like this.

There’s probably not a lot in it at all, but here’s the clip below (5.03) as Ozil and Sane, both unused subs in Sunday’s game, having a little exchange as the teams head down the tunnel before Ozil gives the City man his shirt…

