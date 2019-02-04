Chelsea already close to agreeing deal for Maurizio Sarri replacement

In a stunning report in Spain today, it looks as though Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal to hire Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace Maurizio Sarri.

Also linked with the Real Madrid job in recent times, Don Balon claim that Los Blancos will now have to look elsewhere for a new manager next season as Pochettino has nearly got a deal done to take over at Chelsea.

While this is slightly out of the blue, it is fair to say that managers don’t tend to get long at Stamford Bridge, and Sarri has not done the most convincing job since replacing Antonio Conte last summer.

Gary Neville has already been quoted as suggesting the Italian tactician is unlikely to still be in charge next season, while Sky Sports linked Chelsea with an interest in Pochettino when they looked at replacing Conte towards the end of last season.

The Express have also recently suggested Roman Abramovich has warned Sarri he needs to secure Champions League qualification to keep his job, with Pochettino one target in mind for the Russian.

Don Balon, however, suggest it’s all nearly done as Spurs have lowered their demands for the Argentine tactician after some recent troubles in north London.

Pochettino is yet to win a trophy and recently exited both cup competitions, whilst selling players this January without making any new signings.

It may be that it’s time for a change at Tottenham but Pochettino is surely set to have top clubs queuing up to snap him up if he does leave.