Chelsea set for transfer scrap with PSG over Spanish ace with €22m release clause

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Sevilla ace Pablo Sarabia, although it’s added that Paris Saint-Germain are also being linked with a swoop.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

That in turn has seemingly caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Estadio Deportivo reporting on interest from Chelsea and PSG, while Dalian Yifang are said to have failed with a big-money move of their own last month.

With his release clause said to increase to €22m in the final fortnight of each transfer window, if either Chelsea or PSG are keen to sign Sarabia, they will seemingly have to splash out as both are being paired with making another move in the summer.

Wages are said to be a stumbling block, but touted issues in contract renewal talks could boost Chelsea’s hopes of prising him away from Spain, with boss Maurizio Sarri arguably looking for reinforcements in that department given his side’s issues in the final third so far this season.

Further, with ongoing speculation over Eden Hazard’s future at Stamford Bridge, as noted by The Sun, Sarabia could be a sensible addition to the squad to help fill that void if the Belgian star does leave, with Chelsea already securing a deal to sign Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund this summer, as per BBC Sport.