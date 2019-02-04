Double swoop: Chelsea closer to STUNNING £140m deal to replace Sarri AND Hazard

Chelsea have reportedly made significant progress on hiring Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace the struggling Maurizio Sarri.

And as a result, CaughtOffside understands this could move the Blues closer to signing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham as well in a dream double swoop.

As recently reported by AS, Eriksen does not look like signing a new contract at Spurs, potentially leading to a move soon as Real Madrid have also been linked with the Dane, though they’re now focusing on luring Eden Hazard away from Chelsea.

Pochettino has also been linked with Real Madrid, as noted by the Express as they claim Chelsea have joined both the Spanish giants and Manchester United in the running for the Argentine’s signature as Roman Abramovich warns Sarri about his future.

And another Express report recently linked Chelsea with Eriksen, who would be an ideal replacement for Hazard and also an ideal signing to bring in alongside Pochettino from Tottenham.

The 26-year-old would cost around £100million, while Chelsea would have to pay around £40m in compensation to get Pochettino from Spurs.

This could be an incredible double deal, however, with sources close to Eriksen telling CaughtOffside the player would relish the chance to work with Pochettino again if possible after enjoying a fine relationship together in their time in north London.

‘If there was a chance to work with him (Pochettino) at Chelsea, (Manchester) United, (Real) Madrid, that would be ideal for Christian,’ the source revealed. ‘They share a footballing philosophy and could help each other, so why not?

‘Nothing is decided yet for either of them, but yes it could work (Pochettino and Eriksen at Chelsea).’