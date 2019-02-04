Emery’s modest summer budget at Arsenal revealed as the club faces missing out on more big-name transfers

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will only be given £45 million to spend during the next transfer window unless more money can be raised from player sales.

The Gunners boss was told that he could only bring in new players on loan last month, with Barcelona’s Denis Suarez ending up as the only incoming transfer for the club during the January market.

According to the Daily Mail, the club are willing to grant him funds to secure permanent deals in the summer, but only within the constraints of the modest £45 million budget.

The Daily Mail reports that Emery had been hoping to bring in at least three new players at the end of the season, but in today’s market, it is unlikely that Arsenal will have enough funds to land any big-name transfers ahead of their rivals in the Premier League and across Europe.

Therefore the only option for the Spanish boss is to get rid of the deadwood in his current squad, with Mesut Ozil being the most likely high profile player to depart the club later in the year.

The German superstar earns £350,000 a week at the Emirates Stadium – as per the Daily Mail – but he has fallen way down the pecking order under Emery and the club could free up some much-needed funds by allowing him to leave for a large fee.

Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck will definitely be leaving the club this summer, with their current contracts due to expire in less than six months and their departures will also help to balance the books for the Gunners, while Petr Cech’s retirement could also have a positive impact on the wage bill.

However, even if Emery does receive the financial backing he craves, it remains to be seen whether or not he can be shrewd enough to land the right players to take his squad forward, with the jury still out on the players he brought in during pre-season.

There could be plenty of transfer activity at the Emirates still to come in 2019, as the new era post-Arsene Wenger continues to take shape with Emery at the helm.