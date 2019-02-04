Fee agreed: Manchester United CLEARED to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to €120m megastar transfer

Manchester United have reportedly received a major boost regarding their interest in the Gareth Bale transfer from Real Madrid.

The Wales international’s future at the Bernabeu looks in real doubt after another unconvincing season, with Man Utd recently thought to be among the clubs leading the chase for his signature, according to Don Balon.

The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have also been linked as admirers of Bale, who shone in the Premier League in a previous spell with Tottenham.

It could now be that we’re set to see the 29-year-old in England again as the latest from Don Balon is that he has an asking price of around €120million.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez seems to have decided on that as his asking price for Bale for the summer, clearing United and other top clubs to pounce.

With the Red Devils in need of a replacement for Alexis Sanchez after his continued struggles at Old Trafford, Bale makes perfect sense as the type of winger who could excel in that role, particularly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fans will now hope their club fork out the cash required for this under-appreciated talent who surely still has plenty to offer a top Premier League team.