Good news for Real Madrid: Influential figure tipped to stay and pen new contract

Real Madrid are reportedly set for a boost as it’s claimed that midfield stalwart Luka Modric wants to remain at the Bernabeu despite speculation pairing him with an exit.

The 33-year-old joined Los Blancos in 2012, and has since gone on to make 287 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of honours, including a La Liga title and four Champions League trophies.

As noted by AS, the Croatian international was linked with a shock exit last summer to join Inter, but after that failed to materialise, it’s now suggested that he wants to stay with the Spanish giants and could even pen a new contract which could move him closer to ending his career with the reigning European club champions.

Given Modric continues to play such a fundamental role for them this season, making 30 appearances already across all competitions with three goals and five assists to his name, such a development would surely be considered a huge boost for all concerned at Real Madrid.

While they will undoubtedly have to identify and sign a long-term replacement eventually given Modric is edging closer towards the latter stages of his glittering career, provided he doesn’t show significant signs of decline, they’ll hope that he has plenty left in the tank in order to offer him that touted new contract.

It’s been more of a struggle for Real Madrid so far this season though, as they sit in third place in La Liga, eight points adrift of leaders Barcelona after 22 games. Having also failed to entirely convince in the group stages in the Champions League, it remains to be seen if Modric and other senior stars can help maintain their recent run of success.