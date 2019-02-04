Arsenal rival Manchester United and Chelsea for transfer of Bundesliga SENSATION

Arsenal are reportedly up against the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona and Juventus for the potential transfer of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.

The 19-year-old has been in superb form in the Bundesliga this season, with Tribal Football claiming the Gunners had scouts watch him play recently.

Konate looks like he could be an ideal solution to Arsenal’s defensive struggles, with players like Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos looking out of their depth this season.

Still, it remains to be seen if the Gunners can beat off competition from so many big names for Konate’s signature as he starts to establish himself as one of the best young players in Europe.

The France Under-21 international looks like he has the potential to become one of the very finest in the world in the coming years, so will likely have the pick of elite clubs if he is to leave RB Leipzig any time soon.