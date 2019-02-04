Chelsea offering £74.5m to seal transfer of quality Eden Hazard replacement

Chelsea are reportedly offering around £74.5million to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco.

Don Balon claims Manchester City are also interested in the Spain international, who is having a difficult season at the Bernabeu.

Isco may not be going through his best run of form at the moment, but has previously shown himself to be one of the finest creative midfield players in Europe when he’s on his game.

Chelsea could certainly do with what the 26-year-old offers, with Don Balon noting Real Madrid could be keen on a swap deal involving Eden Hazard.

With the Belgium international heading into the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, Isco could be a decent replacement in attack.

At the moment, however, Don Balon claim CFC are offering £74.5m for Isco, which might not be enough to tempt Real into a sale.

This saga looks like one to watch over the next few months as Isco speculation is sure to intensify if he continues to find himself on the fringes of the Madrid side.