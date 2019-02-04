Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a big blow to their hopes of getting Joe Gomez back in first-team action again soon as the injured star needs surgery.

Goal claim Gomez could still play again this season but his return has been delayed by this hugely worrying news for all involved with Liverpool.

The England international has been one of the Reds’ most important players this season, performing at an extremely high level alongside Virgil van Dijk earlier in this campaign to help his side become the most solid defensive outlet in the country.

Liverpool don’t have much in the way of backup in defence, with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip both considerable down-grades on Gomez.

This does make LFC’s decision not to sign any cover in January all the more baffling, despite there being some talk they could strengthen in that area.

Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski was linked with the Merseyside giants on loan, or for a £50million permanent move in a report from the Sun, but this never materialised.

Liverpool only have a slender lead at the top of the Premier League table, and will be rocked by this Gomez injury news as they aim to keep their nerve and win their first title for 29 years.