‘Makes Fred look like Beckenbauer’ – Some Liverpool fans criticise superstar for first-half display against West Ham

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is failing to impress the Merseyside faithful on Monday evening with his display at the London Stadium.

Liverpool are facing off against West Ham in a crucial Premier League clash this evening, and there has been plenty of drama already at both ends of the pitch.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the visitors with a neat finish after 22 minutes after James Milner fired the ball into the box despite being in an offside position on the right, before Michail Antonio equalised six minutes later.

The Reds are in dire need of a victory to restore their five-point lead at the top of the table, with defending champions Manchester City currently breathing down their necks.

At half-time, some Liverpool fans criticised Keita for his display in the first 45, with one supporter hilariously suggesting that the Guinean superstar makes Manchester United’s flop signing Fred look like German legend Franz Beckenbauer – as you can see in the Tweet below.

Naby Keita makes Fred look like Beckenbauer — Rich Fay (@RichFay) February 4, 2019

Keita let Antonio get away from him on the edge of the box for West Ham’s goal and his general impact on the game has been non-existent, continuing a worrying theme over the last few months.

The 23-year-old completed his move to Anfield from RB Leipzig last summer and big things were expected of him in English football, but he has so far struggled to adapt to the intense demands of the Premier League.

Liverpool are favourites for the title at the moment and they are also still in with a chance of winning the Champions League, but unless Keita can improve quickly and start showing the same form he showed in the Bundesliga, he will have to make do with a bit-part role in the team’s success.

Check out some more comments from Liverpool fans below, via Twitter.

Look at Naby Keita, the car mechanic, man is sleeping on the job . — Michy Wan-Zaha (@Nigerianscamsss) February 4, 2019

Keita is looking garbage the speed of the league is clearly too much for him — JO-E Heights (@joEdepth) February 4, 2019

Keita is definitely a fraud ??? — Tebza ?? (@_tebzzza) February 4, 2019

Keita having a bit of a nightmare defensively so far. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 4, 2019

Keita needs to get the hell out — BOB-C (@ItsBobCauca) February 4, 2019

Trying so hard to keep my patience with Keïta but it’s wearing thin ? — Simran ?? (@SimranLFC) February 4, 2019

“Keita is everything that United fans thought they were getting with Pogba” pic.twitter.com/cyMojTCrNK — Baba Philo ? (@IzzyIsOptimus) February 4, 2019

Time for Shaq, Keita gotta go #notturnedup — Matt Brooks (@tivoliseller) February 4, 2019