£87m star favours Man City transfer over Chelsea, Liverpool or Arsenal

Manchester City reportedly hold an edge in a potential transfer battle for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco, who is also a target for a number of other clubs.

According to Don Balon, the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also chasing the Spain international after his frustrating campaign at the Bernabeu.

The piece focuses largely on an audacious attempt from Atletico boss Diego Simeone to raid inner-city rivals Real, though it seems his efforts may prove fruitless.

This is because, according to Don Balon, Isco favours a move away from La Liga, with the Premier League seemingly his preferred destination, and City then his pick of the potential clubs in England.

An earlier report from Don Balon today also talked up interest from Chelsea, who could do with the 26-year-old as a replacement for Eden Hazard, who is yet to extend his contract that is due to expire at the end of next season.

Isco could also be well suited to the style of play of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, though they arguably have less of an urgent need for a new attacking midfielder anyway.

Arsenal also makes sense as a destination for the former Malaga youngster, with the Independent recently claiming the Gunners were keen to try a swap deal for the player involving the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil.

Isco could be an ideal direct replacement in that creative midfield role, but it’s little surprise Don Balon claim he’s keen on linking up with Pep Guardiola at City, who really look like competing for major honours at home and abroad at the moment.