PSG star sends message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United boss watches them throw away lead against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has sent a message to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he scouted the side ahead of their big game in the Champions League.

United host PSG at Old Trafford in the first knockout round of the Champions League next week, and Solskjaer made a trip to France yesterday after his side beat Leicester City 1-0 in the Premier League.

The Norwegian was in the stands as Lyon came from behind to beat PSG 2-1, with the Ligue 1 champions losing their unbeaten record for the season so far.

Speaking after the game, however, Silva sent the message to the watching Red Devils boss that his side would look to improve and be in a different frame of mind for their trip to Manchester.

The Brazilian did admit Solskjaer would probably have been happy with what he saw from PSG, but that he can also expect a different kind of performance when they meet in the Champions League next Tuesday.

‘Solskjaer must be happy with what he saw,’ Silva is quoted by Goal.

‘We started the game well, but then we lost our concentration and did not have a good first half.

‘For me, too, it was difficult. The second half was better but that was not enough. We missed a lot of things. We need to be more focused when we do not have the ball, for example.

‘But do not be worried about us. Next Tuesday, in Manchester, it will be another competition, another environment, another atmosphere. In the meantime, we have to work between us to show something else.’