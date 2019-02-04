Manchester United have been given what looks potentially like being a huge boost to their chances of hiring Mauricio Pochettino from Tottenham.

The Guardian have been among the numerous sources linking Pochettino as a leading contender to be the next permanent Man Utd manager, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer placed in charge until the end of the season.

That Guardian report stated United would face paying compensation of as much as £40million to prise the Argentine away from Spurs, but it may now be that his club are more willing to let him go for less than that.

The latest from Don Balon is that Pochettino is being targeted by Chelsea, and they even suggest an agreement may be close for him to replace the struggling Maurizio Sarri.

Still, an important point in that piece is that it claims Tottenham could now release Pochettino for just £26m, which, if United remain interested, is surely a big boost to their hopes, despite Chelsea also reportedly being interested.

With the Red Devils widely regarded as one of Europe’s biggest clubs, boasting the kind of history Chelsea could only dream of, one would imagine the Spurs boss would find that a more tempting role.

On top of that, United have a history of showing managers a bit more patience than Chelsea, who have gone through a long list of names under Roman Abramovich, despite many of them achieving plenty of success before getting the axe.