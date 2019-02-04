Video: Jose Mourinho left red-faced as he takes a tumble at ice hockey game

Jose Mourinho suffered an embarrassing fall after attending the KHL game between SKA and Avangard in Russia as a special guest.

As seen in the video below, the Portuguese tactician carried the puck onto the ice ahead of the encounter, but as he went to walk back up the red carpet, he lost his footing.

It’s an unfortunate slip up in front of the cameras for the former Manchester United boss, and it isn’t the first in recent months either after his tumble at Wembley prior to the clash between England and Spain last year.

Mourinho left Old Trafford in December after a disappointing start to the campaign, and so the wait continues to see what job he takes next.

Sadly for him though, his name will be in the headlines for the wrong reasons after this latest fall but importantly, it’s hoped that he didn’t suffer any knocks as a result.