Video: Origi agonisingly squanders golden late opportunity as Liverpool drop points at West Ham

Liverpool striker Divock Origi missed the chance to secure three points for the Premier League leaders on Monday night against West Ham.

The Reds dropped two crucial points in the title race against the Hammers at the London Stadium, despite taking the lead through a 22nd minute Sadio Mane strike.

Michail Antonio levelled the score for the home side just six minutes later and from that point onwards it was a cagey affair until Origi was presented with a golden late opportunity.

Naby Keita chipped a brilliant through pass into the Belgian behind the West Ham defence, who ran clear despite being in an offside position, but his first touch was poor and his eventual shot fell tamely into Lukasz Fabianski’s arms.

The Reds are now only three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, with 13 matches remaining.

