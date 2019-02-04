‘We’ve bottled this massively’ – These Liverpool fans react to disappointing draw at West Ham

Liverpool were left disappointed as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United on Monday night, as the gap has closed at the top of the table.

The pressure was on the Reds after dropping points against Leicester City last week, while title rivals Man City closed the gap with their win over Arsenal on Sunday.

SEE MORE: Video: Mane finishes brilliantly to put Liverpool in front against West Ham, despite Milner being offside in the build-up

That meant that Jurgen Klopp’s side had to respond to protect their lead at the top of the Premier League standings, but their back-to-back draws now mean that the gap has been cut to just three points after 25 games.

Sadio Mane had put the visitors ahead at the London Stadium, only for Michail Antonio to hit back just six minutes later to ensure that the two sides shared the spoils.

However, as seen in the tweets below, many Liverpool fans were left far from impressed with the performance and result, as fears are seemingly growing amongst the fanbase that they could be in danger of giving away their advantage over Man City.

Both sides have big games coming up and there is still a long way to go for it all to change. Nevertheless, looking at it from a game-by-game perspective, taking just two points from games against Leicester and West Ham certainly doesn’t look like title-winning form on paper.

Time will tell if this proves to be costly, but based on the reaction below, many Liverpool fans are now beginning to question their title credentials as they will undoubtedly be desperate to see the players deal with the pressure in a positive way in the weeks ahead.

Shouldn’t start keita again. We’ve bottled this massively. What a joke — Jordan (@jordang2310) February 4, 2019

Every single one of them players are bottlers and to any fan who thinks we will still win the league is deluded — Dylan (@DylanLFC18) February 4, 2019

We’ve had 2 or 3 chances to go 7 or 10 points clear at the top this season! That performance tonight was absolute garbage! — Craig Tysall (@TysallCraig) February 4, 2019

The title race ended tonight as far as I’m concerned. Would say I’m surprised by I’m not — . (@WaliH95) February 4, 2019

Bottlers — nicole (@nicwhitaker__) February 4, 2019

If they don’t get their shit together real quick, they’re going to end up chasing City instead of the other way around. This result today was unacceptable. — Baby Daddy (@TrentenHale) February 4, 2019