What Gonzalo Higuain said about Maurizio Sarri after bagging first Chelsea goals

Gonzalo Higuain got off the mark with a brace for Chelsea in their win over Huddersfield at the weekend, and it seems as though he’s relishing working with Maurizio Sarri again.

The Blues put their goalscoring troubles behind them in a 5-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Higuain scoring either side of half-time to open his account for the Premier League giants.

With neither Alvaro Morata nor Olivier Giroud capable of offering a consistent source of goals in recent times, the Chelsea faithful will certainly be hoping that the 31-year-old can now prove to be the missing piece needed in the final third.

After enjoying the most prolific campaign of his career thus far under Sarri during their time together at Napoli, scoring 38 goals in 42 games, Higuain has spoken about how he is relishing being under the Italian tactician’s stewardship once again.

“Sarri is the coach who has got the best out of me as a player,” he said, as per the Evening Standard. “He’s someone who knew how to work with me, particularly on the emotional side.

“I’m just happy to be working with him again at a big club, which has so much history and wonderful team-mates. I think everything is set on the right path to achieve our goals by the end of the season.”

Time will tell if Higuain can build on those opening goals and now continue to fire Chelsea towards their objectives this season.

Ultimately, a top-four finish in the Premier League will be a priority, but with plenty of silverware on the line still, the Argentine international will look to spearhead their attack on multiple fronts to perhaps offer a clinical end-product, as seen when he linked up with Sarri in Naples.