Liverpool summer signing statistically worst in the Premier League in hugely important area

Liverpool may have themselves another dud goalkeeper in the form of Alisson, some shocking stats from Squawka have shown.

The Brazil international looked a hugely exciting signing for the Reds from Roma this summer, and made a solid start to life at Anfield.

With a combination of some fine saves and great work with his feet, Alisson was not so long ago being talked up as one of the finest players in the world in his position.

However, Liverpool fans may want to take a look at some very worrying stats in the tweets from Squawka below:

Alisson has saved just 36.4% of shots he has faced in the Premier League in 2019, the lowest save-percentage among all 20 goalkeepers to have made 3+ PL apps in 2019. A frightening statistic. ? pic.twitter.com/Km2fm0etv3 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 4, 2019

Remarkably, Alisson has the worst save percentage in the Premier League of ‘keepers to have made at least three appearances this season.

That is far from good enough for a player who was, albeit briefly, the most expensive goalie in the world when he joined Liverpool for £66.8million, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

The 26-year-old has not done as well in recent games as Liverpool have dropped important points against Manchester City, Leicester City and West Ham.

Stats as bad as this suggest it may not just be a blip, but LFC fans will hope he can rediscover his best form soon.