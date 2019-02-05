Alisson slams ‘insecure’ Liverpool teammates for complacency against West Ham

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson bemoaned the team’s performance after dropping two valuable points against West Ham on Monday night.

The Reds drew 1-1 with the Hammers at the London Stadium in a vital Premier League clash at the start of the week, which now leaves them only three points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half but Michail Antonio hit an equaliser for the hosts soon after and Jurgen Klopp’s men were unable to find a winner.

Liverpool have now won just two of their six matches across all competitions in 2019 and as the business end of the season fast approaches, they must rediscover the consistency which initially saw them seize the initiative in this year’s title race.

Alisson slammed his ‘insecure’ teammates for their complacency against West Ham, stating his belief that the league leaders lacked their usual confidence in possession.

“I believe we had glimpses into the game. Some moments of insecurity,” the Brazilian said post-match, as per the Daily Mirror.

“We started ahead. [But] from the moment we started to miss some passes – some silly passes that we are not used to missing – I think the team lost a little confidence in the match.

It ends all square at the London Stadium. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2019

“I think the opposing team also gained confidence.”

Klopp’s side must now turn their attention to a must-win game against Bournemouth at home on Saturday before the Champions League returns the following week.

Liverpool will face Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the competition, with the first leg to be played at Anfield next Tuesday. There is no rest bite for the Reds after that either, with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United scheduled five days later.

Despite their stuttering form Alisson still believes that Premier League glory is within their grasp and he issued a passionate rallying cry to the rest of his colleagues heading into their next round of fixtures.

“We have to be prepared to fight everything,” he added, as The Mirror reports. “All the adverse circumstances that come our way.

“I believe our team is on the right track. Now we do not have much room for hesitation. If we want to be champions, we have to win everything from now on.”