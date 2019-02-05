Unai Emery eyes up three Arsenal signings despite transfer limitations

Arsenal are reportedly set to give Unai Emery a modest transfer budget of just £45million this summer despite the manager looking at signing up to three new players.

The Gunners had a quiet January, only bringing in midfielder Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona, which just doesn’t look nearly enough for the team considering their problems at the moment.

And it looks like the summer will be challenging again for Arsenal, unless they are able to sell players like Mesut Ozil, who is currently out of favour in the first-team.

The Mail claims Emery wants three new players, including a new left-back, but will have to make do with just £45m to spend, though some departures could free up significant space on the club’s wage bill.

The piece mentions potential departures of Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck on free transfers, while veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech is also set to retire from playing.

Still, that also cuts into Arsenal’s already thin squad depth without raising transfer funds to help replace the players.

Emery has not made the most convincing start since replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium, but has, in fairness, clearly come into a difficult job given the transfer restrictions and lack of funding.