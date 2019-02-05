Arsenal considering smart free transfer for French winger as Unai Emery chases bargain summer deals

Porto attacker Yacine Brahimi has emerged as a top transfer target for Arsenal and they could land his signature for nothing at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old winger has contributed seven goals in 20 Primeira Liga matches this term, helping Porto lead the table by three points ahead of Benfica.

The Frenchman’s current contract at the Estadio Do Dragao is set to expire in the summer, at which time he will become a free agent and Arsenal are considering a swoop for his services.

According to A Bola via Team Talk, Emery is considering a smart free transfer for Brahimi after being told he will have to operate on a relatively low £45 million budget in the market by Arsenal officials.

The Spanish boss is looking for bargain deals and Brahimi certainly fits the profile, given his extensive experience playing at the highest level for Porto over the last four-and-a-half years.

Brahimi was born in France but his parents are Algerian, which makes him eligible to play for either nation, but he chose to permanently pledge his allegiance to the latter back in 2013.

The Porto starlet has racked up 39 caps at international level and has a sterling reputation for being a technically gifted player capable of causing problems for any side.

Arsenal are already looking ahead to next season after a mixed 2018-19 campaign which looks destined to end trophyless – unless they can win the Europa League in May – and Emery is still crafting a squad in his own image to challenge at the top of the Premier League.

Although the Gunners may not be able to land any big name players this summer, they can still be active in the transfer window and shrewd signings such as Brahimi could still go a long way to increase the squad’s overall depth.

This story is one to keep an eye on in the coming months, particularly if Arsenal ultimately fall short of their goals between now and the end of the season.