BRILLIANT Zlatan Ibrahimovic advice REVEALED as Man Utd star becomes key figure

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed what he told Victor Lindelof which in turn has helped his compatriot establish himself as a key figure at Man Utd.

The 24-year-old initially struggled to make his mark at Old Trafford, with United poor in general defensively under Jose Mourinho.

However, the appointment of interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen them improve at both ends of the pitch, and now Ibrahimovic has revealed the advice that he passed on to Lindelof to help spark his improved form.

“I think he had a difficult time in the beginning, but I think that is typical Swedish. When you come somewhere, you are friendly to everybody,” he is quoted as saying by the Mirror. “You play, you don’t play, you still feel in friendly situation.

“I explained to him, ‘listen, all these players are conquerors. You’re here to survive. You’re not here to be friendly to everybody so you need to perform.

“If you don’t perform, the club has no problems with selling [you], That’s the way it is. And I think he’s been doing good lately. He’s playing much more after a first year of struggling.”

The Swedish international has made 25 appearances so far this season, emerging as an almost ever-present since Solskjaer took charge in the heart of his defence.

Coupled with the advice that he received from his compatriot, with Ibrahimovic fully aware of performing at the highest level after spells with United, AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus, it appears to have done him the world of good and the Red Devils are certainly benefiting.

Time will tell if he can remain consistent and become one of the first names on the team sheet beyond this season, but for right now, Lindelof has certainly started to prove his worth at Old Trafford.