Chelsea loanee keen on permanent exit, but leaves door open for Blues return

Tiemoue Bakayoko is currently enjoying an impressive loan spell with AC Milan from Chelsea, and he has hinted at a permanent stay with the Italian giants.

The 24-year-old experienced a shaky start to life in Italy, as he was quickly criticised following unconvincing performances for coach Gennaro Gattuso’s side.

However, following the injury sustained by Lucas Biglia last year, Bakayoko has seized his opportunity and has become a key figure in Milan’s midfield, making 26 appearances in all competitions.

Impressing with his defensive coverage in front of the backline coupled with his physicality and powerful runs forward from midfield, the Frenchman has undoubtedly turned things around with the Italian giants and has now suggested that he would prefer to stay if the two clubs are able to reach an agreement.

“Who wouldn’t want to stay at a club like AC Milan for a long time?” he told French newspaper Nice Matin, as quoted by the Independent.

“But I still have three years left on my contract at Chelsea and I do not control all the elements. Not everything depends on me.”

As noted by Calciomercato, Bakayoko is currently on a season-long loan deal with Milan, and it’s claimed that the Rossoneri will have to splash out €35.5m to make it a permanent move.

In turn, qualification for the Champions League is arguably crucial for them ahead of the summer transfer window, as they continue to hold on to fourth place in Serie A.

Bakayoko will undoubtedly be a crucial part of that push to secure a return to Europe’s top table, although he is right to note that ultimately Chelsea do potentially still have a say on his future, particularly if Milan don’t exercise that reported option.

It can be argued that he doesn’t fit Maurizio Sarri’s preferred style of play which is why he was offloaded last summer. Nevertheless, given his impressive passing performances in recent weeks, the Italian tactician might decide to take another look at the situation.