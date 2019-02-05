Chelsea star Eden Hazard makes statement about future amid Real Madrid transfer talk

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has made a statement that he’s decided his future amid transfer rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

The Belgium international’s future has been up in the air for some time as he’s allowed his contract to run down close to its final year.

As things stand, Hazard would be a free agent at the end of next season, and he’s publicly talked up his ‘dream’ of playing for Real Madrid in recent times.

The Daily Mail note that the 28-year-old has been a target for Los Blancos, and they translate his latest quotes to French outlet RMC.

“I know what I am going to do. I have made a decision,” he said.

Eden Hazard already knows for a while what he wants. Club know what he wants too. Speaking in a repo on his career, he tells RMC: “I know what I am going to do. I have made a decision." #cfc pic.twitter.com/GXgYDlDfBv — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) February 5, 2019

However, Hazard did not elaborate on what that decision is for the moment.

That said, there seems no talk at the moment of a new contract being at all imminent, which is the kind of thing that would usually get leaked to the press if it was looking likely.

At this point, the harsh truth for Chelsea fans is that this latest statement simply suggests the former Lille man has simply made up his mind about not renewing with the Blues as he looks for a way out.