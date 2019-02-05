Liverpool have received a boost on the injury front as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been added to their Champions League squad.

The Merseyside giants advanced from a group which also contained Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli, and as they now prepare to face Bayern Munich in the last 16, and Oxlade-Chamberlain will be pushing to feature, as noted in the Sky Sports tweet below.

BREAKING: Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain named in Champions League squad for knockout stages. #SSN pic.twitter.com/dGRJfLX1Eq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 5, 2019

Clubs are allowed to add up to three new eligible players to their squad ahead of the knockout stage of the competition, and the England international has been included.

It comes after 10 months out with a knee injury which he sustained during the semi-final clash with Roma in the Champions League last season.

That would undoubtedly have been a huge blow for the 25-year-old as he went on to miss the final as well as the World Cup last summer, while he has continued his rehabilitation this season.

However, the decision above would suggest that he will be in contention to feature against Bayern over the course of the two legs, with the two sides meeting at Anfield on February 19 before the return leg in Bavaria on March 13.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will undoubtedly have to prove his fitness before then to gain playing time, but the fact that he is considered to be at a stage in his recovery where he could potentially feature will be a massive boost for Liverpool as they also continue to pursue a Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp will welcome a stronger squad with added quality depth with open arms, especially with the player in question having begun to make a positive impact at Liverpool following his move from Arsenal.

Nevertheless, it will be equally as important not to risk him too soon, as the last thing that any one at the club will want is to see him suffer a setback as he closes in on a return to action.