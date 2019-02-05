Great news for Man Utd star: Solskjaer TALKS held, has KEY role to play

Man Utd defender Eric Bailly has reportedly held talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has been told that he will have a key role to play in the coming months.

As noted by The Sun, the 24-year-old was linked with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window as he has struggled to cement his place in the starting line-up under the interim boss.

Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones have largely been preferred since he replaced Jose Mourinho at the helm at Old Trafford in December, although Bailly has continued to push to break that partnership up and has featured.

Nevertheless amid speculation over his future, coupled with an inability to land a prominent role, question marks were raised over his time at United last month.

However, the report from the Sun adds that he has spoken with Solskjaer, who has assured him that he has an important part to play between now and the end of the season, including a potential starting berth against PSG in their last-16 Champions League tie.

United continue to compete on multiple fronts this season, with a top-four finish in the Premier League a priority along with the FA Cup and Champions League.

In turn, Solskjaer will need quality depth at a minimum, but Bailly will be hoping to prove his worth when called upon with the entire squad also likely to be considering how they can impress their prospective new boss when a long-term appointment is made in the summer.