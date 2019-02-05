Guardiola offers surprise title race prediction as Manchester City aim to fight off Liverpool challenge

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that the Premier League title could be decided on goal difference this season.

The Citizens are aiming to defend the crown they won last year but they are facing stiff competition from Liverpool, who lead the table after 25 matches.

The Reds are three points ahead of Guardiola’s side but after drawing their last two games, Jurgen Klopp’s men have blown the chance to open up a significant gap at the top.

A 3-1 win against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday saw City re-emphasise their credentials as England’s number one team, but their Spanish manager has offered a surprise title prediction as they aim to fight off Liverpool.

Guardiola expects the race for the Premier League crown to go down to the final one or two matches and he also thinks it is possible that goal difference could end up being decisive.

“I’m pretty sure the winner will be the last fixture or the last two. I’m sure of that,” Guardiola told a press conference on Tuesday – as per ESPN. “The first message is to win the game and the second one is if you can score, score and if you can avoid to concede, do it.

“The Premier League could go to goal difference, I agree.”

The 48-year-old coach was speaking ahead of his team’s crucial away trip to Goodison Park on Wednesday to face Everton, which could have a huge bearing on the league standings.

A win for City would see them return to the top of the table on goal difference, at least until Liverpool play their game in hand against Bournemouth this coming Saturday.

The English champions will then turn their attention to the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday and one man set to retain his spot in the starting XI for both games is Bernardo Silva, who Guardiola went on to praise as undroppable.

“To drop Bernardo Silva right now is almost impossible, it’s him and 10 more players right now,” Guardiola said – as per ESPN.

“I don’t know what happens at the end but what he’s done so far — every single game he’s been perfect. Perfect. The movement offensively and defensively, the way he lives the game, every time we miss a chance he has that reaction.

“The other guys have to compete with Bernardo in that position.”