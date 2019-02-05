Manchester United ready to sell big name to fund transfer for 180-goal star

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up an ambitious transfer swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane to replace Romelu Lukaku.

According to Don Balon, the England international is an audacious target for Man Utd, having also been linked with Real Madrid, though they have now been offered the signing of Lukaku.

The Belgium international isn’t having the most convincing season at Old Trafford, but could fill an important role at the Bernabeu following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last summer, while 31-year-old Karim Benzema will surely also need replacing soon.

United, meanwhile, will understandably feel Kane is a major upgrade on Lukaku after his prolific record in the Premier League down the years.

In total, the 25-year-old has 160 goals for Spurs, plus 20 in 35 caps for the England national team.

That kind of record shows he’s the real deal, and with his best years surely still ahead of him, it’s little surprise the Red Devils are keen to make this potentially huge raid that would also significantly weaken one of their top four rivals.

Don Balon claim Kane does not intend to see out his current Tottenham contract, which expires in 2024, but it remains to be seen if his club can be bullied into letting him go any time soon, especially to a rival like United.