Video: £74.5m Chelsea target fuels transfer talk with disrespectful snub at the end of a game

Real Madrid playmaker Isco does not look the happiest man right now after a difficult season in which he’s found himself increasingly out of favour.

This has led to plenty of speculation that the Spain international could make his way to the Premier League, with a recent Don Balon report claiming Chelsea were ready to pay as much as £74.5million for him.

And that talk will now inevitably be fuelled by this strange video of Isco snubbing match delegate Chendo, as reported by Marca.

You can see a video of the incident below, with Isco perhaps again unhappy at only getting a few minutes off the bench in the game against Alaves:

This is unlikely to go down well at the Bernabeu, but at this point Isco may be so fed up of life at the club that he’s not particularly bothered.

Although a talented player who looks suited to Chelsea’s style, would you want the 26-year-old at your club next season?