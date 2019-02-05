Jose Mourinho has reportedly put a second spell in charge at Inter at the top of his wishlist as he eyes a return to management.

As confirmed in their statement back in December, the Portuguese tactician left Man Utd after a poor opening half to the campaign.

His successor, interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has since led the Red Devils to a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions, with question marks being raised over how Mourinho couldn’t get the best out of the squad at his disposal in Manchester.

Nevertheless, he has been busy over the past month with various appearances as a pundit and at events, including a KHL ice hockey match this week as he made the headlines for unfortunate reasons after slipping on the ice, as noted by the Independent.

In turn, the sooner he’s back in a more familiar setting the better it seems, and according to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Libero, it has been suggested that he is prioritising a return to Serie A with Inter.

The 56-year-old enjoyed a memorable spell with the Nerazzurri between 2008 and 2010, winning two Serie A titles and the Champions League as he secured a treble in his final year at the San Siro.

Now, it’s claimed that he wants a return and his agent, Jorge Mendes, is said to be moving to open talks with the club as they continue to falter under current boss Luciano Spalletti.

After a poor run of form has dragged them into the race for a top four finish this season, question marks are unsurprisingly going to be raised over the Italian tactician if he doesn’t successfully secure Inter’s return to the Champions League for next season.

Should a change be made in the summer, Mourinho seemingly wants to be in contention, with Antonio Conte also specifically named in the report as another option for Inter. If the ‘Special One’ does land the job, he’ll hope that he can repair some of the damage done to his reputation after his departure from United.