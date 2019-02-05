(Photos) Juventus star somehow escapes unscathed from nasty-looking high-speed car crash

Juventus winger Douglas Costa is a very lucky man after reportedly escaping unscathed from a high-speed car crash in Italy.

Corriere Torino reports that the Brazil international had been travelling in his jeep before colliding with another vehicle, with the pictures showing the scale of the damage.

The person in the other car is reported to have had to go to hospital, though it’s unclear how severe their condition is at this time.

It’s also not entirely clear who was at fault in this collision, but Juventus fans will hope Costa can stay out of this kind of situation and keep himself safer in the future!

Jeez, these are the conditions of Douglas Costa’s car after his highway crash.

Allegedly, miraculously the Juventus player has no injuries.

A man from a different car has been transported to hospital with code yellow. pic.twitter.com/eBBLNSMOpE — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) February 4, 2019