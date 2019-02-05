Arsenal among clubs queuing up with transfer offers for in-form forward

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs queuing up with transfer offers for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

According to Don Balon, the French forward is looking for one last big contract as his future at the Bernabeu is in some doubt, despite being on a real hot streak recently.

Despite looking slightly over the hill last season with only five La Liga goals, Benzema has already doubled that tally this term.

In all competitions, the 31-year-old has six goals in his last four games for Real Madrid, showing he could clearly still do the business at a top club.

Arsenal aren’t exactly short of quality up front after the fine form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette this season, but few would turn down the option of landing Benzema.

The proven and experienced attacker has won a vast number of big trophies in his time in Spain, most notably four Champions League titles.

Benzema scored in last season’s final win over Liverpool, and even if the goals dried up for him last term, he has been a tireless and unselfish worker up front.

Arsenal could surely benefit from that kind of character in their team, but Don Balon claim the Gunners are not alone in offering him a move.

The report also lists AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain as being among the former Lyon man’s suitors.