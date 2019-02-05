(Photo) Liverpool star provides injury update on Instagram

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has provided an update on his injury situation, posting about having a successful operation.

The England international has been a big loss for the Reds in recent times, with the club’s form going downhill with some dropped points against Manchester City, Leicester City and West Ham.

Gomez was in the form of his life before this latest injury setback, but has an unfortunate record of going through long spells on the sidelines.

Fans will hope this latest update from the youngster can be a positive, though there still seems to be no particular time frame on his return to action…