Bid made: Liverpool already working on exciting €70m summer signing

Liverpool have reportedly made a bid of €70million in an attempt to seal the transfer of Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne for the summer.

Despite the January transfer window only just closing, it seems the Reds are already keen to plan ahead for next season by working on an ambitious deal such as this one.

Insigne has been superb for Napoli and looks an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with the print edition of La Repubblica, as translated by Sport Witness, stating they’ve already tried an opening offer of €70m.

However, the report explains that Liverpool have not made this bid directly to the player’s club, in what sounds like a slightly complicated potential deal.

The piece also suggests it would take more than double that for LFC to persuade the Serie A giants to let Insigne go anyway.

The Italy international has been one of the finest players in the Italian top flight in recent times, and it would be a real treat for neutrals to see him in the Premier League.

An entertaining and intelligent attacking player, Insigne can operate in a variety of roles up front and would quite possibly represent an upgrade even on talented players like Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Still, Liverpool will probably have to try again with a much bigger bid if they want to get this deal over the line.