Manchester United have key edge over Real Madrid in transfer battle for £70m star

Manchester United are reportedly in a better position to beat Tottenham’s demands for the potential transfer of Christian Eriksen than Real Madrid are.

In fact, it looks as though the Spanish giants are cooling their pursuit of Eriksen amid interest from Man Utd and Man City, both of whom could be ready to pay around £70million for the Denmark international – a lot closer to Spurs’ asking price, according to Don Balon.

City probably don’t really need another player like Eriksen due to an abundance of world class attacking talent like David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in their squad already.

United, however, have lacked that kind of craft and creativity in their squad for a while now, despite a big improvement from players like Paul Pogba since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in to replace Jose Mourinho.

Eriksen could undoubtedly have a big role to play at the club, perhaps most crucially as a long-term replacement for Juan Mata, who is no longer a starter week in, week out.

The good news is, according to Don Balon, they now look in a stronger position than Madrid in this particular transfer battle.