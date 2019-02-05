€95m Manchester United star offered surprise transfer to Champions League giants

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly been offered a transfer to Real Madrid by his agent Mino Raiola.

The Belgium international is not starting a lot of games for Man Utd at the moment after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in as interim manager to replace Jose Mourinho.

Despite showing some improvement in form when he has been on the pitch, Lukaku isn’t having his best season and could now be set for a move away from the Premier League.

According to Don Balon, Lukaku has an asking price of around €95million as United seem prepared to let him go, with his agent Raiola trying to get him to the Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old could be a decent addition for Real, who need more firepower up front after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer.

Despite some recent improvement in form from Karim Benzema, Los Blancos could do with a long-term replacement for the 31-year-old, who only scored five La Liga goals last season.

Lukaku is far from perfect, but showed in his time at Everton that he can be one of the most lethal goal-scorers in Europe on his day.

Still, the timing of this move would be something of a surprise as it remains to be seen if Madrid could be persuaded to pay so much for a pretty out-of-form player who isn’t even a regular at his current club.